Sarasota Letters to the Editor 2.2.17

I take exception to statements made in the Siesta Key Observer editorial and City Manager Tom Barwin’s op-ed of Jan. 26.

The Siesta Key Observer quoted Mr. Barwin’s statement that the city “has repeatedly offered to meet with those challenging the permit.”

On Sunday, Jan. 22, I sent Deputy Managing Editor David Conway Siesta Key Association’s press release regarding our most recent legal action, a draft copy of the complaint and our transmittal letter to the city and the other defendants. The transmittal letter contains a specific request to meet with the various parties, including the city.

The Siesta Key Observer had that letter in hand when the editorial was written, yet it was ignored. Mr. Barwin also had our letter before he wrote his op-ed piece.

On Wednesday, our counsel contacted the city to follow up to make sure the city had received the documents and received no response.

Another follow-up letter was sent to Mr. Barwin on Friday by counsel. Over the last three years, SKA directors have met with city personnel and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on several occasions, but our attempts to meet with Mr. Barwin have not been successful.

The Siesta Key Observer has referred to Mr. Barwin’s op-ed piece as “…showing the kind of leadership that is needed to help resolve this dispute…” I beg to differ. SKA has been extending its hands to resolve this matter for quite some time. For the city to ignore this overture and then claim to the public that SKA refuses to meet is surprising to say the least.

Harold Ashby

Director, Siesta Key Association

Oops

Shame on us: One hand did not know the other. Yes, David Conway had a copy of the letter at the time our editorial was written. Yours truly did not know of it. Apparently, then, what should have been said is both sides are showing the kind of leadership needed by reaching out to each other. And yet, if both sides are extending offers to meet, and you haven’t met, there is clearly a chasm. We’ll stick to our urging: that at least one of our elected leaders brings the two sides into the same room at the same time.

— Editor

City manager understates the risks

City Manager Tom Barwin’s comments promoting the proposed Big Pass dredging in the Sarasota Observer on Jan. 26 are upsetting and sound like he is lobbying for the Army Corps of Engineers.

There is much to identify as possible risks to the shoreline of our treasured Siesta Key Beach in the “Sophisticated Modeling” design of their proposal to dredge the never-before-touched Big Pass shoals. Mother Nature has created problems across America, especially shorelines, and everyone knows that you should not fool with Mother Nature. She will take sand away from our barrier islands, and she will bring it back, all in due time.

Barwin mentioned that the public has had opportunities for input and that the study, analysis and planning process and the Corps’ computer modeling have all resulted in a well-thought out and environmentally smart plan. Yet he failed to note that many experts in this subject area, independent of the Corps, have said that the Corps has not exhibited efficient due diligence.

The statement has been made that the proposed project can only, at best, result in no change to Siesta Beach. That lone possible neutral outcome, however, is dwarfed by the many more possible outcomes that will result in irreparable damage to the shoreline of the nation’s No. 1 rated beach, a huge money generator for our county and tourist attraction.

Other opinions have simply been brushed aside, turning what should be an open fact-finding discussion into a one-sided single version.

If replenishment is so critically necessary, is Lido so envious of the “fine quality” of the sand in the Big Pass shoals that they refuse to accept sand from somewhere else that would have no effect on our Siesta Beach yet would still save their properties from damage?

Recently, Turtle Beach found sand and was renourished efficiently. If Lido is in “dire straits,” I suggest trucking it in or going way out in the gulf to get gray sand ASAP. Sand from out in the gulf will hold up better as far as resisting wave action and protecting the houses and condos and hotels that need help.

Siesta sand is finer-grained and could wash out to sea much sooner.

Darwin mentioned the concerns raised by “several individuals on Siesta Key.’’ That statement in no way accurately describes the unified large body of members of the Siesta Key Association, SOSS2, Siesta Key Condo Council, and many others who are speaking out, seeking legal relief in defense of a treasured beach.

Local beach damage has happened before, and it is not a question of if but of when it will happen again.

Siesta Key, a small but world-recognized portion of the Gulf Coast, has indeed been lucky for many years and has not incurred much damage, while Lido and Longboat keys have suffered heavily. Why put Siesta Key at risk?

In the meantime, many Sarasota County residents would like to continue their enjoyment of Sarasota’s greatest beach, expanded parking and amenities, the 13 Siesta Beach accesses, for free, the features that led many of us to buy in Sarasota County.

These taxpaying voters do not want the inept Florida Department of Environmental Protection, city government and the Corps of Engineers to take it away from them.

My many contacts not only “several concerned residents” of Siesta Key, strongly refuse your entreaty to “reconsider and work with you.”

Donald J. Porter

Siesta Key