City, county offices to close for Labor Day

Government offices in Sarasota County and the city of Sarasota will close Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Neither the city nor county will pick up solid waste Monday. In the city, collection regularly scheduled for Monday will take place Tuesday, and collection scheduled Tuesday will take place Wednesday.

In the county, the collection schedule will be delayed one day through the rest of the week.

Sarasota County Area Transit service will not operate on Labor Day, but the Siesta Key Breeze trolley will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The county announced that its libraries and recreation centers will be closed for the holiday. Arlington Park and Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m., and the Payne Park Tennis Center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the city, Bobby Jones Golf Club and the bayfront Children’s Fountain will be open regular hours. The Robert L. Taylor Community Complex will be open from 6-10 a.m.

The City Commission will meet Tuesday, Sept. 5, following the holiday. The agenda for that meeting is available on the city website.