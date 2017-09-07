Sarasota County declares state of emergency

Sarasota County has declared a local state of emergency this morning as officials continue to prepare for the effects of Hurricane Irma.

As early as Tuesday, county officials said the declaration of a local state of emergency could be imminent. The official announcement was delayed as the county monitored the track of the storm.

The declaration states the county is entitled to use the emergency management powers outlined in the Florida Statutes. Ed McCrane, the county’s emergency management chief, said that allows for more effective coordination in advance of the storm.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean the emergency is upon us immediately,” McCrane said. “But it means we can now use some of those administrative functions under an emergency clause to purchase things, to get resources in place and to open that up.”

The declaration also authorizes the county to seek state and federal assistance as it recovers from the potential damage of the storm.

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency throughout Florida on Monday, and Manatee County declared a local state of emergency Wednesday. The city of Sarasota is also preparing to declare a local state of emergency as the storm progresses toward Florida.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.