Hurricane Irma cancellations
Sarasota Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017 1 hour ago

Hurricane Irma cancels local events

Due to potential severe weather, some local events have been postponed or canceled.
by: Observer Staff

With Hurricane Irma nearing Florida, some upcoming local events have been canceled or postponed in anticipation of severe weather.

Those events include:

Thursday, Sept. 7
  • The Siesta Key Association meeting has been canceled. The group will meet next on Oct. 5.
Friday, Sept. 8
  • The Tony Bennett concert at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will be rescheduled for a date in 2018.
  • The scheduled ticket sale for the Van Wezel’s 2017-18 season is rescheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 16.
Saturday, Sept. 9
  • Sarasota County Area Transit bus service will stop at 6 p.m. SCAT will not be in service Sunday, Sept. 10.
  • The Sarasota Farmers Market is canceled and set to resume Sept. 16.
  • The Players Centre for Performing Arts’ Arnold Simonsen Players Studio Open House will be moved to 6 p.m. on Sept. 22.
  • Taste of Downtown has been moved to 1 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Sarasota Opera House.
  • Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s Electrify the Island event has been canceled.
  • The Coalition of City Neighborhood Associations meeting has been canceled. The group will meet next on Oct. 7.
Monday, Sept. 11
  • Jurors summoned to report to the Judge Lynn N. Silvertooth Judicial Center are excused from jury duty and could be re-summoned at a later date.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
  • The St. Armands Business Improvement District meeting has been canceled.
  • Jurors summoned to report to the Judge Lynn N. Silvertooth Judicial Center are excused from jury duty and could be re-summoned at a later date.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

