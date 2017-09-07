Hurricane Irma cancels local events

With Hurricane Irma nearing Florida, some upcoming local events have been canceled or postponed in anticipation of severe weather.

Those events include:

Thursday, Sept. 7

The Siesta Key Association meeting has been canceled. The group will meet next on Oct. 5.

Friday, Sept. 8

The Tony Bennett concert at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will be rescheduled for a date in 2018.

The scheduled ticket sale for the Van Wezel’s 2017-18 season is rescheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 16.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Sarasota County Area Transit bus service will stop at 6 p.m. SCAT will not be in service Sunday, Sept. 10.

The Sarasota Farmers Market is canceled and set to resume Sept. 16.

The Players Centre for Performing Arts’ Arnold Simonsen Players Studio Open House will be moved to 6 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Taste of Downtown has been moved to 1 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Sarasota Opera House.

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s Electrify the Island event has been canceled.

The Coalition of City Neighborhood Associations meeting has been canceled. The group will meet next on Oct. 7.

Monday, Sept. 11

Jurors summoned to report to the Judge Lynn N. Silvertooth Judicial Center are excused from jury duty and could be re-summoned at a later date.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

The St. Armands Business Improvement District meeting has been canceled.

Jurors summoned to report to the Judge Lynn N. Silvertooth Judicial Center are excused from jury duty and could be re-summoned at a later date.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.