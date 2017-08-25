Sarasota football roundup: 08.25.17

For three Sarasota area teams, water wasn't the only thing raining on Friday night — points were, too.

Sarasota High defeated Celebration High 36-0 in a game called at halftime due to inclement weather. The Battie brothers led the way for the Sailors, with sophomore Brian rushing for 86 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries, and Tommie rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 52 yards on two passes.

Cardinal Mooney beat Bishop Verot 40-20. Sophomore wide receiver Meko Mayes caught two long touchdowns, one from senior Jack Koscho and one from sophomore Ryan Bolduc. Senior running back Bryce Williams finished with 113 rushing yards.

Riverview High defeated area foe Booker High 35-0. The game was called with 10:55 left in the second quarter.