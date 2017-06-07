Sarasota High Fives: 06.08.17

1 — Former Sarasota High infielder Scooter Gennett went 5-5 with four home runs and 10 RBI on June 6 for the Cincinnati Reds in the team’s 13-1 win over St. Louis. Gennett is the first Reds player to hit four home runs in a game, and the 17th in MLB history.

2 — Riverview High boys tennis senior Antoine Sanchez was named Mr. Tennis by Florida Dairy Farmers on May 31.

3 — Former Sarasota High third baseman Dylan Busby had two hits and four RBI June 5 for Florida State in the Seminoles’ 8-7 NCAA Tournament win over Auburn.

4 — Riverview High rising senior defensive back Jamar Johnson received a scholarship offer from Purdue on May 31.

5 — Sarasota High baseball senior Joey Arnold had two hits, including a double, June 2 in the Sailors’ 7-0 loss to Hagerty in the Class 8A state semifinals.