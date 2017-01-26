Sarasota High Fives: 01.26.17

1 — Sarasota senior Emmanuel Lambright scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in the Sailors' boys basketball team’s 63-48 loss to Lakewood Ranch on Jan. 20.

2 — Cardinal Mooney senior quarterback Tristan Hillerich announced his commitment to University of Virginia on Jan. 19.

3 — Sarasota Military Academy junior Hayley Walding scored 17 points in the Eagles' girls basketball team’s 68-38 win over The Out-of-Door Academy on Jan. 19.

4 — Riverview senior A.J. Caldwell scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the Rams' boys basketball team’s 58-55 win over North Port on Jan. 18.

5 — Riverview senior safety Vince Sellers was named second team All-State in Class 8A on Jan. 23.