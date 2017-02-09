Sarasota High Five Moments: 02.09.17

1 — Booker senior girls basketball guard Cellexia Foster scored 19 points in the Tornadoes’ Class 6A District 10 title win over Lake Wales on Feb. 3.

2 — Riverview senior defensive back Zahodri Jackson signed with Utah State on Feb. 1, and senior Vince Sellers, Jr., signed with Tennessee State.

3 — Booker senior defensive lineman Kelvin Pinkney signed with South Florida on Feb. 1.

4 — On Jan. 31, the Sarasota Military Academy girls basketball team beat Central Clearwater Catholic 65-44 for the program's first playoff win in its history.

5 — Cardinal Mooney senior boys soccer forward Alex Turner signed with Mercer on Feb. 1.