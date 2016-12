Sarasota High 5 Moments: 12.22.16

1 — Sarasota Military Academy junior Hayley Walding scored 23 points Dec. 14 in the girls basketball team’s 62-43 win over Braden River.

2 — Riverview sophomore Tyus Jackson scored 20 points Dec. 14 in the boys basketball team’s 66-47 win over Venice.

3 — Booker senior Cellexia Foster scored 19 points Dec. 14 in the girls basketball team’s 33-32 victory over Palmetto.

4 — Sarasota senior Josie LeBlanc scored 19 points Dec. 15 in the girls basketball team’s 63-28 win over Braden River.

5 — Riverview junior goalkeeper Sanjay Ives made 10 saves Dec. 13 in the boys soccer team’s 4-0 win over Sarasota.