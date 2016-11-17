Sarasota High 5 Moments: 11.17.16

1 — Riverview senior Patrick Skladanowski scored the lone goal Nov. 9 in the Rams’ 1-0 home win over Manatee in boys soccer.

2 — Booker senior Isabella Penkwitz took second in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 butterfly Nov. 12 at the Class 2A state swimming championships.

3 — Riverview sophomore Natalie Oliver scored twice Nov. 11 in the Rams’ 3-1 home win against Cardinal Mooney.

4 — Former Booker baseball player Anthony Crawford Jr. was named the school’s new baseball coach on Nov. 10.

5 — Cardinal Mooney junior running back Bryce Williams had 251 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns Nov. 11 in the Cougars’ 56-34 road playoff loss to Melbourne Central Catholic.