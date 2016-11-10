Sarasota High 5 Moments: 11.10.16

1 — The Riverview boys swim team won its third-straight Class 4A state title on Nov. 5 at the Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart. The team finished with 276 points.

2 — Sarasota Military Academy girls senior goalie Madison Robinson made 12 saves to salvage a 1-1 tie against Sarasota in the team’s season-opening game on Nov. 1.

3 — Riverview running back Ali Boyce rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries in the Rams’ 42-24 home win over rival Sarasota on Nov. 4.

4 — Cardinal Mooney running back Bryce Williams had 14 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns on Nov. 4 in the Cougars’ 27-2 road win over Bayshore.

5 — The Sarasota girls and boys cross country teams both finished 10th at the Class 4A state meet on Nov. 5 in Tallahassee.