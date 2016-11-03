Sarasota High 5 Moments: 11.03.16

1 — The Riverview boys and girls swim teams won their Class 4A Region 2 meets on Oct 30. The teams finished with 441.5 points and 349.5 points, respectively.

2 — Sarasota senior Jordan Gonzalez won the individual boys title on Oct. 28 title at the Class 4A Region 2 cross country meet with a time of 16:36.48.

3 — Sarasota sophomore swimmer Isabel Traba finished second in the girls 200 yard individual medley and the 100 yard butterfly at the Class 4A Region 2 meet on Oct. 30, qualifying her for the state meet on Nov. 5.

4 — Riverview volleyball freshman Riah Walker had 17 kills and 29 digs in the Rams’ 3-1 win over Orlando's Dr. Phillips High School on Oct. 28 in the Class 9A Region 2 semifinals.

5 — Booker senior running back Jamal Benson had 101 yards on 27 carries and caught a touchdown pass in the Tornadoes’ heartbreaking 28-21 loss to Southeast on Oct. 28.