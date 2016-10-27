Sarasota High 5 Moments: 10.27.16

1 — On Oct. 22, Sarasota Military Academy sophomore Alan Romero won the first cross country Class 2A District 11 title in SMA history. Romero crossed the finish line in 17:32.

2 — The Riverview volleyball team won its first district title since 2006 on Oct. 20. The Rams defeated Newsome 3-1 for the Class 9A District 6 title.

3 — Both the Riverview boys and girls swim teams repeated as 4A District 6 team champions on Oct. 22.

4 — Sarasota sophomore quarterback Bryan Gagg’s six-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left gave the Sailors a 13-12 win over North Port on Oct. 21.

5 — Booker junior quarterback Arthur Brantley IV completed 15-of-20 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the Tornadoes’ 30-15 win over Lemon Bay on Oct. 21. Brantley IV also ran for a touchdown.