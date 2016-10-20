Sarasota High 5 Moments: 10.20.16

1 — Riverview senior boys swimmer Austin Katz on Oct. 14 announced his commitment to the University of Texas.

2 — Margo Schnapf had 24 kills and 24 digs in Riverview volleyball’s 3-2 win over Venice on Oct. 13.

3 — The Cardinal Mooney football team’s defense held St. Petersburg Catholic to just 150 yards of total offense in the Cougars’ 38-6 win on Oct. 14.

4 — Sarasota won the boys and girls team titles Oct. 15 at the Tri-County Cross Country Championships. The boys team finished with 52 points, and the girls team finished with 44 points.

5 — Sarasota Military Academy sophomore Alan Romero finished second individually in the boys 5K on Oct. 15 at the Tri-County Cross Country Championships with a time of 17:10.1.