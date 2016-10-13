Sarasota High 5 Moments: 10.13.16

1 — Riverview seniors Austin Katz and Keanan Dols, junior Brendan Firlie and sophomore Chasen Dubs broke the school record in the boys 200 freestyle relay at the Tri-County Swim Meet on Oct. 8. The fearsome foursome finished with a blistering time of 1:29:23.

2 — At the same event, Sarasota sophomore Isabel Traba won the girls 200 individual medley (2:07.96) and the 100 fly (56.93). Traba was also a part of the Sailors’ first-place 200 and 400 relay teams.

3 — Cardinal Mooney running back Bryce Williams rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the football team’s 28-7 win over Southeast on Oct. 8.

4 — Sarasota shortstop Alex Arauz committed to play baseball at Chipola College in Marianna, FL.

5 — The Riverview Rams football team posted its first shutout of the season in a blowout 38-0 win against the Riverview Sharks.