Sarasota High 5 Moments: 10.06.16

1 — Riverview boys basketball wing AJ Caldwell announced his commitment to the University of South Alabama on Sept. 28.

2 — Booker running back Jamal Benson scored two touchdowns in the Tornadoes’ 28-6 win over Bayshore on Sept. 30, the team’s first victory of the season.

3 — Riverview volleyball’s Kayla Walker had 41 assists and four aces in the Rams’ three-set win against the other Riverview High on Sept. 29.

4 — Cardinal Mooney volleyball’s Sophia Hebda recorded 17 kills, seven digs, three aces and a block against The Out-of-Door Academy on Sept. 30. The Cougars won in three sets.

5 — Sarasota football lost to Venice 49-13 on Sept. 30, but Sailors quarterback Bryan Gagg put up two touchdown passes against a stout defense.