Sarasota High 5 Moments: 06.01.17

1 — Former Sarasota High pitcher Eric Skoglund made his major-league debut May 30 for the Kansas City Royals. Skoglund pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two hits and picking up his first career win in the 1-0 victory.

2 — Four Cardinal Mooney High boys lacrosse players (Matt McDonnell, MJ McMahon, Caleb Ward, Patrick Warren) were named to the FHSAA All-District 17 first team on May 19.

3 — Riverview High senior baseball player Trent Sinkfield was named to the 2017 Florida Athletic Coaches Association West All-Stars team on May 28.

4 — Riverview incoming senior quarterback Arthur Brantley verbally committed to Georgia Southern University on May 25.

5 — Riverview senior boys tennis player Antoine Sanchez finished second May 21 in the Junior International Tennis Federation Plantation tournament in Plantation.