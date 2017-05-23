Sarasota High 5 Moments: 05.25.17

1 — Riverview High boys lacrosse coach Pete deLisser was named a US Lacrosse 2017 Coach of the Year.

2 — Riverview senior boys lacrosse defenseman Max Drewett was named to the US Lacrosse 2017 All-American team.

3 — Sarasota High baseball senior Brooks Larson hit an eighth-inning, walk-off double to give the Sailors a 3-2 win against East Lake in a regional semifinal.

4 — Cardinal Mooney football junior-to-be running back Bryce Williams ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns May 18 in the Cougars’ 35-12 spring game victory over Avon Park.

5 — Booker High football senior-to-be quarterback Talik Keaton had a combined 105 passing and rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns May 18 in the Tornadoes’ 19-14 spring game win against Lakewood Ranch. Keaton played wide receiver last season.