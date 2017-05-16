Sarasota High 5 Moments: 05.18.17

1 — Riverview High named Nickie Halbert its volleyball coach on May 15. Halbert previously coached at Trinity Catholic in Ocala.

2 — Riverview High named Stacia Hill its girls basketball coach on May 16. Hill graduated from Riverview in 2009 and was an assistant on the team last season.

3 — Sarasota High senior Brooks Larson struck out five in five shutout innings on May 9 in the Sailors’ 1-0 win against St. Petersburg.

4 — The Sarasota Crew won its sixth-consecutive USRowing Southeast Youth Rowing Championship May 13-14, qualifying 10 boats for the Youth National Championships in June.

5 — Riverview High freshman Malachi Wideman received a football scholarship offer from University of Florida. Wideman, a wide receiver, also plays on the basketball team. Wideman cannot sign a letter of intent until his senior season.