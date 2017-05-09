Sarasota High 5 Moments: 05.11.17

1 — On May 3, Cardinal Mooney named Mike Urban its boys basketball coach. Urban was a Cougars assistant coach last season.

2 — Sarasota High baseball junior Daniel Marin hit a three-run home run May 2 in the Sailors’ 13-2 district semifinal win over Manatee.

3 — Cardinal Mooney baseball junior Alex Rodman went 3-3 with four RBI May 2 in the Cougars’ 10-0 district semifinal win over Gateway Charter School.

4 — Sarasota High track and field sophomore Benjamin Hartvigsen took third place in the Class 4A boys 3,200 meter race May 6 at the state championships.

5 — Sarasota High track and field senior Joseph Kelly took 10th place in the Class 4A boys pole vault May 6 at the state championships.