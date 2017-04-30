Sarasota High 5 Moments: 05.04.17

1 — Sarasota Crew won its seventh-consecutive Florida Scholastic Rowing Association Sweep State Championship April 30, winning nine of the 13 events it entered.

2 — Sarasota High baseball senior Johnny Mucci collected two hits and four RBI April 27 in the Sailors’ 7-1 win over Riverview.

3 — The Riverview girls 4x100 meter relay team of Elizabeth Gipson, Shamyra Wheeler, Toni Knight and Aliyah Cunningham (47.97 seconds) finished first April 29 at the Class 4A Region 2 meet.

4 — Sarasota High track and field junior Jaasiel Torres won both the triple jump (13.83 meters) and high jump (2.06 meters) at the Class 4A Region 2 meet.

5 — Booker softball sophomore Terrionna Smith had three RBI April 25 in the Tornadoes’ 4-2 win over Southeast.