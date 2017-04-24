Sarasota High 5 Moments: 04.27.17

1 — LSU sophomore and former Cardinal Mooney boys basketball player Antonio Blakeney declared for the 2017 NBA Draft.

2 — After de-committing from North Carolina-Wilmington, Riverview boys basketball senior Brion Whitley committed to Murray State.

3 — Sarasota High baseball junior Andre James hit a game-winning single April 18. The Sailors defeated Venice 5-4.

4 — Sarasota High baseball senior Alex Arauz's single April 19 drove in the winning run in the Sailors' 6-5 defeat of Braden River.

5 — Sarasota track and field junior Jaasiel Torres won the high jump (1.99 meters) and triple jump (13.51 meters) April 19 at the Class 4A District 8 Championships.