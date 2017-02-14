Sarasota High 5 Moments: 02.16.17

1 — Riverview boys basketball coach BJ Ivey was named Class 9A, District 6 Coach of the Year by the Florida Athletic Coaches Association on Feb. 14.

2 — Cardinal Mooney sophomore running back Bryce Williams was named to FloridaHSFootball.com’s Class 3A All-State first team on Feb. 7.

3 — Riverview girls lacrosse sophomore Kate Zoltak scored four goals Feb. 10 in the Rams’ 10-4 win over Bishop Verot.

4 — Riverview boys basketball senior Brion Whitley scored a career-high 41 points Feb. 7in the Rams’ 84-50 win over Tampa Riverview.

5 — Booker boys basketball sophomore Johnnie Williams IV had 18 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks Feb. 10 in the Tornadoes’ 56-54 loss to Sebring.