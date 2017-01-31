Sarasota High 5 Moments: 02.02.17

1 — Cardinal Mooney girls basketball senior Jacqueline Kulle had 27 points in the Cougars’ 39-37 win over Sarasota Christian on Jan. 26.

2 — Sarasota Military Academy girls basketball junior Hayley Walding had 31 points in the Eagles’ 60-54 win over Braden River on Jan. 26.

3 — Sarasota boys basketball senior Emmanuel Lambright had a triple-double (32 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) in the Sailors’ 92-82 loss to Palmetto on Jan. 24.

4 — Sarasota wrestler Austin Gould went undefeated in the 195-pound division of the Live Greco Invitational in Lutz on Jan. 28.

5 — The Cardinal Mooney boys soccer team repeated as Class 2A District 11 champions, defeating DeSoto County 2-1 on Jan. 27.