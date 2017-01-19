Sarasota High 5 Moments: 01.19.17

1 — The Riverview boys basketball team won the Alaska Airlines Classic in Anchorage on Jan. 15. Senior Brion Whitley was named the MVP of the tournament.

2 — On Jan. 13, Cardinal Mooney senior boys soccer player Alex Turner scored four goals in the Cougars’ 4-2 win over Tampa Catholic.

3 — Cardinal Mooney sophomore girls soccer player Alexis Melone scored twice and added an assist in the Cougars’ 7-0 win over Sarasota on Jan. 12.

4 — On Jan. 12, Riverview senior boys soccer player Patrick Skladanowski scored four goals in the Rams’ 5-2 win over North Port.

5 — The Booker boys basketball team forced 30 turnovers in its 58-41 win over Sarasota in the Martin Luther King Classic on Jan. 16.