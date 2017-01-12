Sarasota High 5 Moments: 01.12.17

1 — Booker alumnus and University of South Florida junior running back Marlon Mack declared for the NFL Draft on Jan. 5. Mack is South Florida’s all-time leading rusher with 3,609 yards and 33 touchdowns in 36 games.

2 — On Jan. 7, Riverview senior boys basketball player AJ Caldwell scored 26 points, including seven three-pointers, in the Rams’ 70-63 win over Lehigh.

3 — On Jan. 6, Sarasota junior girls basketball player Imani Jones scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Sailors’ 72-50 win against North Port.

4 — Sophomore Natalie Oliver scored both goals for the Riverview girls soccer team on Jan. 3, as the Rams beat Venice 2-1.

5 — On Jan. 4, Sarasota senior boys basketball player Emmauel Lambright scored 26 points in the Sailors’ 71-70 loss to Riverview.