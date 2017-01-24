Sarasota hears overpass plans

Sarasota County officials today will hear public comments on a proposed overpass across Interstate 75.

The overpass would connect from Lakewood Ranch Boulevard on the east across I-75 to Cattlemen Road. It will not extend to Honore Avenue as originally proposed.

A public hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today, or soon thereafter, at the Sarasota County Administration Center, County Commission Chamber, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.

County officials say the overpass will provide traffic congestion relief on both University Parkway and Fruitville Road.