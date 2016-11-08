Sarasota GOP candidates win Florida Legislature seats

Florida House of Representatives and Senate seats covering parts of Sarasota and Manatee counties will remain under Republican control, despite some hefty fundraising from a Democratic candidate.

Alex Miller won the Florida House District District 72 race with 58% of the vote over Edward James III, who managed 42%. James raised more than than $130,000, but his campaign was damaged by the revelation that he had been accused, but not charged, with sexual assault this summer.

Sarasota GOP Chairman Joe Gruters defeated James Golden with 65% of the votes cast, following a bitter primary race against Steve Vernon.

Greg Steube, who previously served in the Florida House, won his bid for the District 23 seat on the State Senate over Frank Alcock with 58% of the vote. Steube battled three well-know GOP candidates, Nora Patterson, Doug Holder and Ray Pilon, in the primary race.