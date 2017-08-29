Gas leak causes closures, evacuations on Gulf Gate Drive

Sarasota County emergency service personnel are responding to a gas leak at 2184 Gulf Gate Drive that has caused the evacuation of several properties in the area.

The gas leak was reported at 10:27 a.m., and workers sealed the leak at 11:38 a.m. The evacuated properties include Mobile Estates mobile home park and a portion of a commercial plaza on the south side of Gulf Gate Drive.

Gulf Gate Drive is closed between U.S. 41 and Gateway Avenue. Authorities finished the mitigation effort at 11:48 a.m., according to county spokesman Drew Winchester. Fire and sheriff personnel remain on scene as of early Tuesday afternoon.

A construction accident in the alley behind the Gulf Gate Drive commercial property caused the leak, the county said. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained responding to the incident. The county did not disclose additional information regarding the firefighter’s status.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.