Patterson Foundation donates to Harvey relief

Over 1,000 miles separate Sarasota from Houston, but distance didn’t keep the Patterson Foundation from helping relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The Sarasota-based philanthropic organization donated $250,000 to relief efforts.

The hurricane is the first major storm to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Wilma hit Florida in October 2005. It made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas on Aug. 25. The storm briefly moved offshore and then moved east towards Houston, bringing between a reported 30 to 50 inches of rain to the affected areas. At least 10 people have died, according to media reports.

Patterson Foundation President and CEO Debra Jacobs said that although images of the destruction have inspired many to donate time and money to assist with immediate recovery, the storm’s devastation may be permanent.

How to help If you would like to donate to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's Hurricane Harvey relief fund visit www.disasterphilanthropy.org.

“While this support is essential, the storm’s impact will be felt long after the rains have stopped and the floods have subsided,” Jacobs said.

That reality inspired the foundation to donate funds to the philanthropy’s Hurricane Harvey recovery fund. The fund focuses on longer-term relief efforts such as rebuilding housing, infrastructure and business. The Center for Disaster provides mental health and children’s services in the wake of domestic and international disasters.

“The Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund is a vital tool to address the complex variety of medium and long-term challenges these communities will face as they rebuild,” Jacobs said.