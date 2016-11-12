Sarasota Football Final: 11.11.16

Riverview won its first playoff game since 2004 on Friday night, a 56-25 home thrashing of Olympia. The Rams were too much for the Titans on the ground. Senior quarterback Mike Welcer led the team with 137 yards and sophomore running back Ali Boyce racked up 88 yards on just seven carries, all in the first half. Welcer only had to throw six times, but completed four passes for 97 yards and three touchdowns. Riverview now hosts Dr. Phillips on Nov. 18.

Cardinal Mooney was not as successful. The Cougars fell 56-34 to Melbourne Central Catholic on the road. Senior quarterback Tristan Hillerich left the game in the 4th quarter due to an apparent ankle injury. Junior running back Bryce Williams did his part, running for 133 yards, adding an 85-yard kick return and finishing with three total touchdowns. Unfortunately for Cardinal Mooney, its defense couldn't stop MCC's electric offense. The Cougars' season is now over.