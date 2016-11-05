Sarasota Football Final 11.04.16

Riverview (8-1) dug itself a 10-point hole against rival Sarasota (5-5) on the back of two early turnovers, and finished with four overall. It didn't matter. The Sailors had no answer for the Rams' rushing attack, and Riverview won 42-24. The Rams ran for 359 yards as a team, with 173 of those coming from sophomore running back Ali Boyce. Riverview plays Olympia at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs.

Cardinal Mooney (8-2) easily disposed of Bayshore (0-9) 27-2 on the road. 24 of the Cougars' points were scored in the first half. Senior quarterback Tristan Hillerich went 9-of-13 for 172 yards and a score. On Nov. 11, Cardinal Mooney will play Melbourne Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. in the Class 3A region semifinal.

Booker (3-6) got run over by Venice (9-0) and star senior running back Matt "Speedy" Laroche 42-6 on the road. Laroche ran for three touchdowns. The Tornadoes gave up 422 total yards in the first half alone.