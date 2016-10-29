Sarasota Football Final 10.28.16

Riverview (7-1) clinched its first district title since 2008 with a 49-22 home win over Alonso. Rams sophomore running back Ali Boyce rushed for 85 yards on just 13 carries in the victory.

Booker (3-5) lost a heartbreaker on the road against Southeast, 28-21. The Seminoles took the lead with 4:46 left in the game. A Southeast pass went off the hands of a Booker defender and fell into Seminole arms in the end zone. Tornadoes junior quarterback Arthur Brantley IV went 10-of-17 for 142 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Sarasota (5-4) couldn't contain Braden River's balanced attack, and lost 42-7. The Sailors gave up 264 yards rushing to the Pirates on just 19 carries.

Cardinal Mooney (7-2) fell 41-28 to Clearwater Central Catholic, but still ended up second in Class 3A District 5. Cougars senior quarterback Tristan Hillerich had a mixed night, finishing 16-of-29 for 189 yards and a touchdown, plus two running touchdowns, Hillerich also threw three interceptions.