Sarasota Football Final 10.21.16

Riverview followed up its huge win over Manatee last week with a 41-14 home win over Newsome. Rams quarterback Mike Welcer completed 18 of 23 passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns. Riverview is now 6-1 on the season and can clinch its first district title since 2006 with a win over Alonso on Oct. 28.

Sarasota was trailing North Port by six deep into the fourth quarter, but a six-yard touchdown scamper by quarterback Bryan Gagg with 42 seconds left gave the Sailors a 13-12 win. Sarasota is 5-3 on the year. They'll take on Braden River on the road on Oct. 28.

Booker beat Lemon Bay 30-15 at home. The Tornadoes have now won three-straight games after losing their first four. Junior quarterback Arthur Brantley IV went 15-for-20 for 259 yards and two touchdowns. The Tornadoes will travel to play Southeast on Oct 28.

From Oct. 20: Cardinal Mooney defeated Victory Christian 21-18. Both teams scored three touchdowns, but Victory Christian missed two extra points and were stopped on a two-point conversion, while Cardinal Mooney made all three PATs. Tristan Hillerich and Bryce Williams ran for a combined 242 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars. Cardinal Mooney (7-1) will play Clearwater Central Catholic at home on Oct. 28.