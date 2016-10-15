Sarasota football final 10.14.16

For the first time in 11 years, the Riverview Rams football team has defeated Manatee. The 42-33 road win brings Riverview's record to 5-1.

Cardinal Mooney went scoreless in the first quarter at home against St. Petersburg Catholic, then put up 38 unanswered points and went on to win 38-6. The Cougars improved their record to 6-1.

Sarasota's offense sputtered, but the Sailors survived at home against Lakewood Ranch, 7-2. The school is now 4-3 on the season.

Booker won its second game in a row, a 42-6 stomping of DeSoto County at home. The Tornadoes are 2-4 on the year.