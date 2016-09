Booker used a strong defensive effort to defeat Bayshore 28-6. The win is the Tornadoes' first of the season.

Sarasota managed to keep up with powerhouse Venice for a quarter, but eventually lost 49-13. The Sailors are now 3-2 on the year.

Cardinal Mooney held off a challenge from Calvary Christian to win 42-35. The Cougars stand at 4-1 on the season.

Riverview did not play this week and remains 3-1 on the year.