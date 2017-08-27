Sarasota officials caution against travel during flooding

Heavy rain hit Sarasota Saturday night and extended into Sunday afternoon, causing flooding throughout the region — and leading officials to issue words of caution against traveling through affected areas.

With Sarasota County still under a flood warning this afternoon, the Sarasota Police Department urged the public to avoid driving through St. Armands Key and Lido Key. In a post on Twitter, the department announced many stores in the area were closing, and authorities were working to move cars that had stalled in standing water on the roads.

The police department also asked motorists to avoid the area of U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue because of flooding.

City staff worked to post signage alerting drivers about water along flood-prone roads throughout the city.

The flood warning for Sarasota County expired at 2:30 p.m. Even though the heavy rain has subsided, the National Weather Service warns that standing water may remain in flooded streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.