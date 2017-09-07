Sarasota Farmers Market to close Saturday

The Sarasota Farmers Market will not operate Saturday because of the potential effects of Hurricane Irma, Executive Director Phil Pagano announced today.

“The closure is important to keep not only vendors safe, but the community as well,” Pagano said in a release. “Our prayers and thoughts go out to all that may be affected.”

Pagano said this is the first time the downtown farmers market has been canceled for weather reasons in the 12 years he’s been managing the weekly event.

The farmers market plans to resume Sept. 16.