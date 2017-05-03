Sarasota deputies make arrest after robbery

A suspect is in custody after a robbery on Wednesday at the Florida Central Credit Union on Cattlemen Road.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery at 1:45 p.m. at 3451 Cattlemen Road.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies arriving on the scene began tracking a suspect northbound with a police dog. At the same time, a call came into the sheriff’s dispatch center about a resident in the 2800 block of nearby Indianwood Way attempting to confront the suspect at gunpoint.

Deputies took a suspect into custody not far away.

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect was not immediately identified.