Sarasota Crew wins sixth-straight regional championship

The Sarasota Crew rowing program once again asserted its dominance at the USRowing Southeast Youth Rowing Championships, taking home 20 medals and six first-place trophies.

The program also qualified 10 boats for the USRowing Youth Nationals June 9-11, held at Nathan Benderson Park.

"This weekend, we met the toughest regional competition I have seen since coming to Sarasota," coach Casey Galvanek said. "I am certain that the Southeast region will be represented strongly at the Youth National Championship this year. We have 50 student-athletes competing for national titles in front of a hometown crowd, (which is) truly amazing."