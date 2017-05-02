Sarasota Crew wins seventh-straight sweep championship

The Sarasota Crew cleaned up the competition April 29-30 at the Florida Scholastic Rowing Association Sweep State Championship at Nathan Benderson Park.

It is the program's seventh-straight sweep championship. The Crew had 18 entrants in 13 events, with nine entrants winning their events, three finishing second and three finishing third.

“Our student-athletes had an incredible weekend, surpassing expectations,” men’s varsity coach Caitlynn Crouch said in a statement. “Our athletes have spent many hours on maximizing the effectiveness of their efforts, and it clearly has paid off.”

The program will next race May 13-14 in the USRowing Southeast Youth Championships in Lake Lanier, Ga.