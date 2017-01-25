Sarasota Crew starts season strong

Sarasota Crew’s novice and varsity athletes raced at the Plant Spring Sprints Invite in Tampa on Jan. 21 and came home with 34 first-place finishes, 20 second-place finishes, and 14 third-place finishes. This is the inaugural year for the regatta, which took place on the Tampa Bypass Canal.

This was the first event of Sarasota Crew's spring season.

Races were 1,500-meter sprints in all events that will be raced at the Florida State Championship later this season. Sarasota Crew had 90 entries in the regatta.

“Having a great early season racing opportunity for the student-athletes is incredible. This extremely well run event provides clear learning opportunities in victory and defeat," coach Casey Galvanek said.