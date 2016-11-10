Sarasota County leaders approve impact fee increase

Starting April 1, builders will pay higher fees on most new development after the Sarasota County Commission approved an update to impact fees.

Commissioners on Tuesday went against a staff recommendation to phase in the larger levies, which pay for libraries, parks and other government-related projects, over the next three years. On average, builders will spend about 31% more on impact fees to build a new single-family home and 35% more per multi-family unit.

As for commercial construction, the new Whole Foods being built at the intersection of University Parkway and Honore Avenue would generate $86,960 under current rates, and $123,760 if the building permit is processed after April 1.

“I’m not making any friends with this motion, I suspect,” said Commission Chairman Alan Maio, who received financial support during his 2014 run for office from dozens of businesses in the construction and real estate industries.

Representatives from the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association protested the methodology for calculating the fee amounts, such as assuming new government facilities would be “green” buildings. Further, consultant Duncan Associates assumed a cost of $360 per square foot to build a variety of government facilities from libraries to fire stations (see box, right).

“Sarasota County does have to update those fees from time to time, but we’re very concerned about those numbers being accurate,” said Michael Neal, land development manager with Neal Communities and Building Industry Association board member.

The County Commission hasn’t recalculated the fees in nearly a decade. Following the onset of the recession, county officials lowered some of the charges due to the downturn’s effect on the building industry.

“I understand how hard this hit the community during the recession,” said Commissioner Christine Robinson, who also received significant support from local developers during her 2012 campaign. “But now is the time we need to fix this and be on our way on this issue.”

County staff had recommended collecting only 80% of the proposed impact fees starting April 1, then increasing that number to 90% the following year. Finally, the county would have started collecting the full rate in 2019.

Control Growth Now President Dan Lobeck was surprised by the decision. But now he wants the commission to use its influence to push the Sarasota County School Board to raise impact fees and raise mobility fees, which pay for transportation improvements.

“The county deserves some credit for finally raising these miscellaneous impact fees after 10 long years,” Lobeck said. “But they should not be off the hook for low balling the big impact fees for roads and schools.”