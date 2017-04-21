Sarasota County issues burn ban

Florida’s spate of unusually dry weather has prompted Sarasota County officials to issue an immediate ban on recreational burning.

In a news release posted Friday afternoon, county Fire Chief Michael Regnier said the ban will be in place until further notice. The risk of wildfires in Sarasota County, as in the rest of Florida, is high.

Sarasota has received 3.23 inches of rain this year, which is 7.58 inches below normal, according to National Weather Service records. Florida Forest Service data indicates most of Sarasota County is drier than the rest of Florida. On a drought scale that indicates a score of 750 as desert-like, Sarasota falls, on average, in the 600-649 range, along with Manatee and Charlotte counties.

Earlier this month, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in Florida in response to numerous fires across the state.

Forecasts predict hotter and drier conditions than normal in Florida during the coming months. Florida wildfires have already burned 250 percent more acreage during the first three months of 2017 than during the same time period last year. About 20,000 acres have been burned thus far statewide.

The only exception to Sarasota’s burn ban is outdoor cooking grills, but officials stress caution with any outdoor flame.

"Should a wildfire erupt, nearby residents are urged to follow the directions from authorities which may include evacuations in localized areas. We ask all residents to remain vigilant during these dry conditions." Regnier said in a prepared statement.