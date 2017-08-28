County commission to approve contracts to buy land for Legacy Trail extension

If approved on Aug. 29, the Commission will move forward with purchasing about nine miles of land for almost $40 million — a move that's been in the works since 2013.
At its Aug. 29 meeting, the County Commission will decide to move forward with the purchase of two separate railroad corridors for a combined total of almost $40 million for the north extension of the Legacy Trail.
“It’s hard not to be excited that we’re taking another giant step forward to extending the Legacy Trail,” said Roger Normand, one of the directors of Friends of the Legacy Trail, a nonprofit organization that works to improve and expand the trail.
To keep the project moving forward, the Commission will need to adopt two resolutions that authorize the purchase of two segments of the extension.
In Phase I, the county would purchase the railroad corridor between Culverhouse Park north to the intersection of Ashton Road for $7.9 million. Funding for this approximately 2-mile stretch of land was reallocated during a March budget workshop. This land would be purchased in December of this year, if approved, after an inspection period.
Phase II, the purchase of a segment of railroad corridor from the intersection of Ashton Road north to the intersection of Fruitville Road, would cost $30.1 million. Funding for this, as well as for the cost of construction on the land, would come from a referendum. In the November 2018 election, voters would decided whether to increase the debt millage on property taxes to fund the purchase. This would generate about $65 million. If voters approve the referendum, the contract for this section of the trail would close in May 2019.
In addition to the referendum, the county is also considering how to get state funding, and Friends of the Legacy Trail is working on fundraising private dollars for the project — but both sources of money wouldn’t come until after the county has purchased the land.
If the County Commission approves the two contracts, Normand said it’s about more than a few miles of land — it’s about connecting different assets from different parts of the county.
“When you connect big pieces of trail, that becomes a magnet for tourists,” he said.
Interim Public Works Director for the county Spencer Anderson agrees, adding that purchasing this land would add “pedestrian and non-motorized connectivity to the north and south quadrants of the county.”
The hefty price tag for the extension has been a main obstacle commissioners faced in moving the project forward, but they’re in favor of funding something with benefits to the whole county, according to Anderson.
“The Legacy Trail is one of the top destinations not just for people coming to Sarasota County but for people who live here every day,” he said. “We have the goal of improving the work-life balance of county residents, and the Legacy Trail is certainly a conduit to do that on a daily basis.”
The two contracts are on the consent agenda for Aug. 29, meaning the Commission could approve it without discussion. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.