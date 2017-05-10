Sarasota City Commission election — By the numbers

According to unofficial results, 22.84% of registered voters cast ballots in the Sarasota City Commission runoff, during which attorney Hagen Brody and Jen Ahearn-Koch defeated small business owner Martin Hyde for seats on the dais.

That statistic is up about 3 percentage points from the last at-large runoff in 2013 and tops the 15.6% turnout from the same contest in 2009, while the precincts covering Bird Key and Plymouth Harbor and downtown retained the strongest turnout numbers. Precincts covering Newtown and northeast parts of the city remained at the lower spectrum of voter turnout.

Check out how your precinct voted by clicking below. The dot size corresponds to the percentage of voters who cast ballots in each precinct. Please refresh your browser page if the map does not appear.

Here is your 2017 Sarasota City Commission runoff election by the numbers: