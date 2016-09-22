Sarasota Calendar 9.22.16

Sarasota and Siesta Key events for the week of Sept. 22.
Business
Monday, Sept. 26
YPG End of Summer Sail
Runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on board LeBarge Tropical Cruises. The Young Professionals Group will celebrate the end of summer while enjoying the views of Sarasota Bay. There will be refreshments from Busted Chef food truck and a cash bar on board. Tickets are $25 for members; $30 for nonmembers. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Visit sarasotachamber.com.
Community
Friday, Sept. 23 and
Saturday, Sept. 24
Gulf Coast Oktoberfest
Runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the South lot of J.C. Penney of Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail. Celebrate German culture with activities that include a best-dressed contest, best chicken dance, polka dance off, an empty keg toss and a stein hoisting competition. There will be authentic German dishes served, beer, live music and vendors. Visit gulfcoastoktoberfest.com.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Mandeville Oktoberfest
Runs from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden, 428 N. Lemon Ave. Put on your Lederhosen and Dirndl dress for Mandeville Beer Garden’s annual Oktoberfest with German beers available and a polka band playing from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free. Visit Mandeville Beer Garden’s Facebook page.
Better government association information session
Runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gulf Gate Public Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave. The Better Government Association sponsors this free information session for voters to learn about the constitutional amendments on the November election ballot. Call 330-9400.
Art, Rhymes and Beer: One-Year Anniversary
Starts at 6 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave. The celebration of music, art, community and culture marks its first anniversary. Proceeds from a silent auction of art pieces contributed by participating artists will benefit Any Given Child Sarasota. Admission is free. Call 927-9000, Ext. 31182, or visit jdubsbrewing.com.