Sarasota Calendar 9.22.16



Business

Monday, Sept. 26

YPG End of Summer Sail

Runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on board LeBarge Tropical Cruises. The Young Professionals Group will celebrate the end of summer while enjoying the views of Sarasota Bay. There will be refreshments from Busted Chef food truck and a cash bar on board. Tickets are $25 for members; $30 for nonmembers. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Visit sarasotachamber.com.

Community

Friday, Sept. 23 and

Saturday, Sept. 24

Gulf Coast Oktoberfest

Runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the South lot of J.C. Penney of Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail. Celebrate German culture with activities that include a best-dressed contest, best chicken dance, polka dance off, an empty keg toss and a stein hoisting competition. There will be authentic German dishes served, beer, live music and vendors. Visit gulfcoastoktoberfest.com.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday, Oct. 7

Women in a Changing World

Runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail. The panel discussion features Gail Devers, three-time Olympic gold medalist; Elinor Steele, vice president of global communications and women’s initiatives for Tupperware brands; Kristi Breen, vice president of international and campus recruiting at the Disney Co.; Geraldine Fabrikant, former senior writer for the New York Times; Joan Kane, an award-winning Inupiaq American poet; and Whitney Stewart, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year. Tickets are $50. Visit womeninachangingworld.com.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Mandeville Oktoberfest

Runs from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden, 428 N. Lemon Ave. Put on your Lederhosen and Dirndl dress for Mandeville Beer Garden’s annual Oktoberfest with German beers available and a polka band playing from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free. Visit Mandeville Beer Garden’s Facebook page.

Better government association information session

Runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gulf Gate Public Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave. The Better Government Association sponsors this free information session for voters to learn about the constitutional amendments on the November election ballot. Call 330-9400.

Art, Rhymes and Beer: One-Year Anniversary

Starts at 6 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave. The celebration of music, art, community and culture marks its first anniversary. Proceeds from a silent auction of art pieces contributed by participating artists will benefit Any Given Child Sarasota. Admission is free. Call 927-9000, Ext. 31182, or visit jdubsbrewing.com.