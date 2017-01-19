See what's happening in Sarasota this week.

Thursday, Jan.19

Sarasota Garden Club Fashion Show

The Sarasota Garden Club kicks off its 90th anniversary with their annual fashion show. Festivities run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include live music, a silent auction and a fashion show present by L Boutique. The 1920s themed event will showcase chic fashions from the past and present. Tickets are $65 for members and $70 for nonmembers. All proceeds benefit the Sarasota Garden Club’s missions including scholarships for to high school and college students concentrating in environmental sciences or conservation. To purchase learn more or purchase tickets visit saraostagardenclub.org.

Friday, Jan. 20, Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22

Sarasota Native American Indian

Runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd. Experience the culture and artistry of the Native American people. Find authentic handmade crafts, paintings, pottery, jewelry, sculpture and leather work, as well as Native American food. Thunder Bear from the Cherokee tribe will share traditional Native American drumming, singing and various styles of dance throughout the weekend. Other Native American musicians will also perform. Tickets cost $8 for adults, $3 for children between 6 and 12 years old. Children under 5 are free. For information ,call 800-1794 or email [email protected].

Friday, Jan. 20, Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22

Sarasota Bradenton Spring Home Show

Runs Jan. 20 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Jan. 21 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Jan. 22 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Robarts Arena located at 3000 Ringling Blvd. The event features a wide selection of home improvement professionals. Admission and parking is free. For information, visit homeshowflorida.com.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Temple Sinai Drive-in Movie Night

Enjoy Disney’s "Frozen" on the big screen at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road. Moviegoers are encouraged to come in costume. Dinner will be served. Bring sleeping bags, pillows and blankets. Parents are encouraged to bring wine or beer to share. Tickets cost $10 per adult and $5 for children over 2 years old. Tickets can be purchased on the temple’s website, templesinai-sarasota.org. For information, call 924-1802.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Women's Solidarity March

Runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21. The march is being organized in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington taking place in Washington, D.C. Anyone wishing to participate in Sarasota's event can sign up at tinyurl.com/zdptxb7. Participants are meeting on Island Park Drive in Bayfront Park and will march across the Ringling Bridge. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs.

Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22

Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival

Runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Five Points Park, Downtown Sarasota. The 2nd annual Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival includes food, music and entertainment. The event is sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association. Admissions if free.

Monday, Jan. 23

Ringling College Library Association Lecture Series: Dick Cheney

Dick Cheney kicks off RCLA’s annual lecture series at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, 777 N. Tamiami Trail. Cheney was vice president from 2000 to 2008 during the George W. Bush administration. To buy tickets and learn more about RCLA events, visit rclassociation.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Presentation on Israeli-Jewish Relations

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee is presenting Ron Prosor, Israel’s former ambassador to United Nations, 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Temple Emanu-El, 151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota. Prosor will speak about Israel, the United Nations and Israel’s relationship with the United States. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at jfedsrq.org/events or by calling 1-866-465-3995. All bags will be checked at the door and pre-registration is strongly recommended. Please bring Photo ID.

Friday, Jan. 27

Before Jamestown: Europeans, Africans and Indians in La Florida

Runs from 7-9 p.m. at the Sarasota Garden Club Auditorium, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts. The presentation by Michael Francis explores the early history of European settlement efforts in Florida. Francis taught at the University of Florida and has written on colonial Florida and Latin America. The event is free and open to the public. To reserve seats call 361-2453.