Sarasota basketball league embraces respect for game, each other

The NBA playoffs might only be in the middle rounds, but there was a basketball championship game held May 8 in Sarasota that rivaled anything you’d see on TV.

Well, maybe not quite. There was enough skill on display, however, for the group to be taken seriously.

The Bunker League 40-and-up championship game stats Harman Painting (72) - Brian Speight: 19 points - Mike Phillips: 14 points - Josh Harman: 19 points - Paul Laurenz: 14 points - Doug Trottier: 0 points - Josh Kleurage: 6 points Hawley Motors (58) - Dennis Wacker: 8 points - Ken Lane: 20 points - John Edwards: 19 points - Ben Bundrudge: 5 points - Ray Moss: 2 points - Mel Williams: 4 points

It’s called The Bunker League, and it’s run by Dennis Bunker, a Sarasota resident originally from Michigan who played college ball at New Mexico Highlands University. There are two divisions, a 40-and-up group that plays Monday nights, and a 50-and-up group, that plays Wednesdays, both at the Longwood Park gym. Bunker hopes to add a 60-and-up division.

Bunker used to play basketball all the time — he was an excellent player, according to himself, until a cheap shot from a defender injured his hip. The downward injury spiral began and eventually sent Bunker to the sidelines. The cheap shot Bunker suffered was the impetus for Bunker becoming a stickler for safety.

The Bunker League has a physical list of rules its players follow. They mostly follow high school regulations, with a few exceptions. Games are four-on-four because of the size of the court. Any defender with a foot on the charge square under the basket will be called for a blocking foul if contact is made. Only five players can stand in the lane on free-throw attempts, and the ball is live on the shooter’s release. To enforce these rules, Bunker has hired some of the best referees in the area, including Sarasota’s John Atanasov, who has worked NCAA Division I college basketball games and has dreams of making it professionally.

Bunker puts an emphasis on respect. Skill level is a small factor in whether players can join (there is a wait list), but a bigger factor is character. Bunker will not stand for dirty play. Before the championship game between Hawley Motors and Harman Painting (teams are sponsored), Bunker addressed both teams, reminding them each player gets one complaint on the night.

Dennis Bunker keeps score during the championship game.

“Can’t sell ‘em, can’t trade ‘em, can’t save ‘em,” Bunker said. He then walked back to a small table set up between team benches, which held a small scoreboard and the official score sheet. Bunker kept track of both, as he does every night. He implemented a rule calling for mandatory substitutions every five minutes. Players must play at least 20 minutes each game, so everyone gets his money’s worth, Bunker said.

There’s also a rule that states the commissioner’s decision on all matters is final. Not that the players mind. After the game, Mike Phillips, a Venice resident who plays in the league, said Bunker runs “the best league” he’s ever played in, “by far.”

“There’s respect,” Phillips said of the players in the league. “There’s never any miscommunication. It’s a great group.”

It’s also a competitive one. Games are played at a pace faster than one would expect from an age-exclusive league like this one. Players still post up, set screens, drive the lane and, especially Hawley Motors’ Ken Lane, with an off-kilter stroke that is nonetheless effective, hit deep 3-pointers.

“If you’ve never seen us play, for this age group, you’ll go ‘Wow, these guys are pretty good,’” Bunker said. “Tremendous shooters.”

After each game, players make the short jaunt to Evie’s Tavern, on Whitfield Avenue, for beers and stories of basketball and life.

The league keeps things interesting by implementing a draft before each season, of which there are five per calendar year. “Cores” of three players are allowed to stick together, like LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers do. The night is filled with ribbing of the highest order. If players have sensitive feelings, they shouldn’t attend the draft, Bunker said.

Dennis Walker, who is part of the Hawley Motors core alongside Lane and John Edwards, said the trio has played together for more than 20 years. He loves the Bunker League because like Phillips, he loves the league’s camaraderie. He also fits right into the league’s allowance of egos.

“I’m the best there is,” Walker said, laughing.

After the final buzzer, players help put away the chairs and tables. Good game, everyone, Bunker said. Harman Painting won, 72-58. He reminds them the new season starts May 15. He will finish tallying up stats at Evie’s. Bunker hopes to someday get back on the court himself. Until then, he will keep the fun going for his friends, because there’s no way he’ll let the league he has created die now.

“I do it for the love of the game,” Bunker said. “I thought it was important to give back to the community.”