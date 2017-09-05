Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Jack Koscho

Jack Koscho is a senior quarterback at Cardinal Mooney. He ran for a touchdown and threw for two more in the Cougars' 37-0 win against Bishop Verot on Sept. 2.

When did you start playing football?

I started playing at the beginning of middle school for the Sarasota Ringling Redskins (now Sarasota Caloosa Youth Football), which was pretty big back when I was that age. My family is big into football, and we had played flag football a lot. It was just the next step up from that.

What is the appeal of football to you now?

I love how it brings all us guys together. It helps us create bonds between one another that not many other things can. It's a good way to stay in shape, obviously. It's just fun.

What is your best skill on the field?

I think I'm pretty good at learning new plays and adapting to situations that present themselves on the field. I'm a quick learner, so that helps.

What is your favorite football memory?

For me, it was actually the last year I played with the Ringling Redskins. It was the championship game. Me and a couple other guys on this team, (senior) Bryce Williams, (senior) Robby Vassallo, Vinny Conetta, who graduated last year, and Jeremy Crist (who also graduated), we all played in the same age group. It was me, Vinny and Jeremy on one team, and Bryce and Robby on the other, and I threw a post to Connetta down the middle to beat their team on the final play of the game, no time on the clock (laughs). Every once in a while, it still comes up (in conversation).

Do you have any personal or team goals this season?

My personal goal is kind of a team goal as well, I'd like to learn enough about the quarterback position and get as good as I can at it to lead our team past the first round of the playoffs. That's the spot we've been stuck at the last couple years.

What is your favorite food?

Sushi.

What is your favorite movie?

My favorite movie series is the Transformers series. It started when I was younger. Ever since the first movie came out, until the third or fourth one, when I was in middle school, we (his family) would always get dinner downtown and then see the movie.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Hawaii.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Math, it's just what I'm good at. Some people are good at writing, but numbers work for me.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

It's something my dad (Sean Koscho) passed down to me from his dad (Jack Koscho). There's only two things you can control in life: Your attitude and your effort. You make those work, you can do anything, basically. It applies to everything you could come across. Sports, school, life in general.

Finish this sentence: "Jack Koscho is ... "

... A hard-working student athlete. I know I try the best I can every day I'm out here. I know that I've been working hard in school the past four years. If football doesn't get me anywhere, I know my academics will.